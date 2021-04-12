The Alliance for Albanians and Alternative have never said that their proposal for the Law on Citizenship should be take it or leave it, said the leader of AA, Ziadin Sela, who said that today’s meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev focused on the proposal to obtain citizenship with three witnesses. He added that they were always open to finding a solution.

Yes, a solution will be offered which will be the focus of the next meeting to be turned into a text where several pieces of evidence will be provided – certificate, invoice from electricity bill, etc., of which it will be enough for these citizens to fulfill one requirement to have their citizenship confirmed. The approach is important, Sela said.