Zijadin Sela and Afrim Gashi held a joint press conference as representatives of the coalition between the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa.
We are winning convincingly in the sixth (electoral district), in many of the municipalities there. Starting from Gostivar, Negotino, Vrapciste, Bogovinje, Brvenica, it is tied in Tearce, said Sela.
His expectations are that they will win and enter negotiations for the Government.
We hold a lead in the second electoral district, I think we returned Aracinovo for the first time, our coalition wins convincingly. In Kumanovo, we are convincingly winning and we are ahead of DUI, and we are still collecting the results, Sela said.
