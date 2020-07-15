Zijadin Sela and Afrim Gashi held a joint press conference as representatives of the coalition between the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa.

We are winning convincingly in the sixth (electoral district), in many of the municipalities there. Starting from Gostivar, Negotino, Vrapciste, Bogovinje, Brvenica, it is tied in Tearce, said Sela.

His expectations are that they will win and enter negotiations for the Government.