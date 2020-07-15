Ziadin Sela, the leader of the Alliance of Albanians, accused the DUI party of numerous irregularities during the voting in Struga. The two parties, along with SDSM, are competing for the Albanian vote.

The ruling political party from the Albanian bloc continually engaged in irregularities over the past days. You in the press have been informed about the many irregularities, bribery, blackmail. There was an incident in Velesta, near Struga, but it is being covered up. The people want a change and a change will come, Sela said in his statement as he was casting his vote. Due to the election silence laws we are publishing the statement only after the polls closed.