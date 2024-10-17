Ziadin Sela denied reports that his Alliance of Albanians is also planning to leave the coalition with DUI. DUI recently lost one of its main coalition partners – Menduh Thaci’s DPA party.

These media spins are coming from the kitchen of VLEN, said Sela, accusing the ruling Albanian coalition VLEN of trying to undermine DUI’s coalition.

According to Sela, there is no need to leave the coalition because Macedonia will head toward early general elections, and that their focus is toward discussions with the Albanian community and the other communities about the political situation. If the Alliance leaves the coalition, DUI would fall behind VLEN and will no longer be the largest Albanian party in the Parliament – which is their main current claim to legitimacy.