The leader of the Alliance of Albanians Ziadin Sela gave 48 hours to the fellow opposition parties that represent ethnic Albanians – BESA and Alternative – to accept his proposal for a pre-election coalition. Talks between the three parties were proceeding poorly, despite polls showing that, together, they might beat their main opponent – Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party.

Sela was close to a deal with Alternative, but its poor relations with BESA have prevented a three way deal so far. Alternative split from BESA in order to join the Zaev Government, and these two parties have since not seen eye to eye.