The leader of the Alliance of Albanians Ziadin Sela gave 48 hours to the fellow opposition parties that represent ethnic Albanians – BESA and Alternative – to accept his proposal for a pre-election coalition. Talks between the three parties were proceeding poorly, despite polls showing that, together, they might beat their main opponent – Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party.
Sela was close to a deal with Alternative, but its poor relations with BESA have prevented a three way deal so far. Alternative split from BESA in order to join the Zaev Government, and these two parties have since not seen eye to eye.
We had a position dating back to the 2017 local elections that we will work together at the next general elections. Unfortunately BESA since split in two. But, our word is important to us, we gave it to our voters and we need to be serious about it. Let’s restore the democracy in he Albanian society in Macedonia after 18 years, Sela said, referring to the years during which DUI has dominated the Albanian political camp.
