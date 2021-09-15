Albanian opposition leader Ziadin Sela called on Zaev’s first Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi to stop distracting the investigation into the catastrophic fire in the improvised Tetovo Covid hospital which killed 15 people.

Speaking about the investigation, the site should be off limits, should be cordoned off and access should be banned to anybody who is not authorized. And they went there for a photo-op with 20 party associates in tow. What if someone of those 20 disturbs the evidence?, Sela said.

Grubi visited the hospital, with press in tow, a day after the fire. According to Sela, Zaev needs to accept the resignation offer from his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and three DUI party officials in the Ministry. If not, Sela added, Zaev is the one who should resign.