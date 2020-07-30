If DUI’s promise for an Albanian prime minister is not accepted, Ahmeti should go into opposition, says the leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Zijadin Sela. He said that even the information about a rotating prime minister in which DUI would get a prime ministerial post for 1 year is devastating for Ahmeti.

It would mean that someone is playing with the trust that the citizens have given them. Each political party during the campaign promised a program for four years, not a rotation, in order to stay in power at any cost. Rest assured that they will break that promise as well, he said on Thursday.

