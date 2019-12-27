The Alliance for Albanians can defeat the DUI by itself, party leader Zijadin Sela said Friday on Alsat’s “360 Degree” show, citing the results of their polls.

Our polls say that we alone are leading over DUI, as an Alliance for Albanians. On the other hand, respondents who say yes to the Alliance for Albanians they say it because they feel it in their heart and give genuine support. While DUI cannot be sure of the respondents because there are those who say – yes out of fear and DUI is also aware of this. The difference between the Alliance for Albanians and the DUI at the moment is not more than 0.5%, 0.6%. Translated differently, a party that is in power and the difference does not exceed 1%, is the defeat is certain and DUI knows this, Sela said.