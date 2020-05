The leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Zijadin Sela, says that the coronavirus threat is increasing.

While SDSM is pushing for elections as soon as possible, Sela, who is a doctor by profession, warns that the coronavirus threat has not disappeared, but on the contrary, it is increasing.

Sela confirmed that SDSM’s proposal to hold the elections on June 21 was not acceptable to the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, nor to the party he leads.