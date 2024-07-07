Ziadin Sela, President of the Alliance for Albanians, addressed a journalist’s question on Saturday regarding Arben Taravari’s claim of possessing the party’s official stamps. Sela mentioned that they are still awaiting the legal process outcome concerning the stamps. He stressed that the most crucial “seal” of the party’s legitimacy comes from the votes of the Congress delegates, who have also signed a petition to remove Taravari from his position as party president.

Sela responded to accusations from Arben Taravari that the party is exerting pressure, questioning who exactly is being pressured and asserting that the Alliance for Albanians does not engage in such tactics. He highlighted that, according to Taravari, the true essence of the party lies not in the stamps, headquarters, or vehicles, but in the people.

Speaking before the start of the party’s central Assembly, Sela criticized Taravari for his claims about the party’s official stamps, noting that Taravari made these claims after losing his party membership and failing in presidential and parliamentary elections as well as losing local support. Sela emphasized that the real foundation of the party is its members’ activism and dedication.

Sela pointed out that the absence of the ‘Worth It’ program from the government’s agenda proves that the Alliance for Albanians is not in coalition with ‘Worth It,’ but only Taravari is involved. He asserted that Taravari’s true goal is to become the Minister of Health to serve his own interests and those of his associates.

When asked about the unity of the Alliance for Albanians’ MPs and the current relations with DUI, Ziadin Sela affirmed that the Alliance for Albanians is united and that the propaganda being spread on various portals is intended to sow distrust within the party.

“The Alliance for Albanians is in coalition with the European Front, and we have clearly stated our position on this matter. A promise made by the Alliance for Albanians is a promise kept. All political actors, including our opponents and the ordinary voter, know this,” Sela said