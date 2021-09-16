In an interview with TV24, the leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Ziadin Sela, publicly asked how is the investigation into the fire at the Tetovo modular hospital going and whether that is the reason why, seven days after the tragedy, the names of the victims have not been published yet.

We do not even know the names of the victims, the institutions should at least do that. All we know is that this matter should not be abused politically, Sela said.

Regarding the 15 people killed in the fire, Sela emphasizes that they are the real victims of the tragedy, not those who are demanded to resign and submitted their resignations, with someone is trying to portray them as victims.