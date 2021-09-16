In an interview with TV24, the leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Ziadin Sela, publicly asked how is the investigation into the fire at the Tetovo modular hospital going and whether that is the reason why, seven days after the tragedy, the names of the victims have not been published yet.
We do not even know the names of the victims, the institutions should at least do that. All we know is that this matter should not be abused politically, Sela said.
Regarding the 15 people killed in the fire, Sela emphasizes that they are the real victims of the tragedy, not those who are demanded to resign and submitted their resignations, with someone is trying to portray them as victims.
Imagine the Prime Minister is not accepting the moral resignation of the Minister. We see that this is a game of manipulating the anger of those who have lost loved ones in order for everything to go as if nothing had happened. When he will decide on the moral responsibility of the minister. How is it possible that there is not a shred of responsibility? Moral responsibility must be accepted, otherwise the prime minister must leave, Sela said.
