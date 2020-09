Asked about the current political situation in the country and the new parliamentary majority, Alliance for Albanians leader Zijadin Sela said that it was not true what SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said he had received support from three other opposition MPs, ie his party.

There is no way, not even theoretically, that those are MPs from our party, and I do not believe that they are from VMRO-DPMNE either, said Sela.