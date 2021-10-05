Ziadin Sela, leader of the Alliance of Albanians, strongly condemned the decision by Zoran Zaev not to fire his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and his deputy Ilir Hasani after the deadly hospital fire in Tetovo.

Zaev now tells us that there is no responsibility with the Minister or the Deputy Minister, nor the hospital directors, nor Tetovo Mayor Teuta Arifi. This filthy man plans to locate the responsibility in the people who fought their body and soul to help the patients – in the medical staff in Tetovo, who are blameless in this, doctor Sela said.

Zaev today used a forensics report that focused on the source of the fire – an extension cord used to power a defibrilator and phone chargers – and did not look into the construction of the modular hospital and whether the materials Minister Filipce had used in it were flammable.