The Alliance of Albanians led by Ziadin Sela joined in the protests from VMRO-DPMNE after Zoran Zaev tried to postpone the municipal elections for the very end of October.

The Alliance of Albanians is prepared to win the elections whenever they take place. But we see no reason to postpone the date. The pandemic statistics don’t support the proposal to postpone the election. We understand the fear from the ruling parties, and that they are trying to buy time. We tell SDSM and DUI, you pick the date of your defeat. Sela’s party said.