The coalition of VMRO-DPMNE with the Alliance for Albanians and Alternative is a very strong message, former mayor and political analyst Imer Selmani, said on TV21, pointing out that according to him this coalition was an investment for the future.

Having in mind the fact that for the first time in independent Macedonia we have Albanian-Macedonian coalitions, in terms of political parties, on the one hand SDSM with DUI, and VMRO-DPMNE with Alliance / Alternative which is a qualitative step forward. Even the coalition announced by VMRO-DPMNE and Alliance / Alternative was a very strong message for a very good part of the citizens that April 27 should somehow be left in the past, as an investment in the future, as an investment in a better competition with projects and ideas, which definitely brought a new atmosphere, said Selmani.