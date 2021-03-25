The government and the opposition should cooperate on the European agenda, said the rapporteur for Macedonia in the European Parliament, Ilhan Kyuchyuk.

During the presentation of the 2019-2020 resolution on the country, he stressed the need for continuous reforms and implementation of bilateral agreements.

We are sending a strong signal to Macedonia that pro-EU reforms are needed. We sincerely call on the opposition and the government to continue their commitment to the EU agenda, because enlargement is not only about who is in power, but also has a serious role for the opposition political parties, Kyuchyuk said.

Enlargement Commissioner Várhelyi called for more efforts to resolve the dispute with Sofia in order to start accession talks.

At this crucial moment, I encourage Skopje and Sofia to double their efforts to find common solutions to bilateral issues. I would reflect on your report, encouraging all parties to act constructively and refrain from statements or steps that undermine EU interests, Várhelyi said.

The rapporteur for Albania, Isabel Santos, said that Tirana had met all the conditions for the start of negotiations.

Many significant reforms have been implemented, in extremely difficult circumstances. It is now up to the Commission and the Council to respond to the extraordinary efforts of the Albanians and the authorities. More can be done, but they need to do it together, Santos said.

The rapporteur for Kosovo, Taubadel stressed the need to continue the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade.