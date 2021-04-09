Senior police officer who was detained today in a major police operation, in which a large quantity of drugs was seized, was close to the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski, claim Republika sources. According to them, the senior police officer from Prilep often appeared in the company of Zaev and Spasovski.

Today, around 2 pm, on the road from Pletvar to Kavadarci, one lane was blocked by twenty police officers in civilian clothes. Two vehicles, a van and an Audi car were stopped. Later, Spasovski informed on Facebook that a police operation was carried out in which drugs were seized.