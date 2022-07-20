40-year-old Skopje Isuf Enuzi – Cufi Koka, the gunman who fired a bullet and waved a weapon at the demonstrators near the Skenderbeg Square, during the protests against the French proposal, received a prison sentence of four months, which is more than half the minimum, reported TV 21 citing confirmation from Koca’s family members.

Enuzi, who is a member of the Alliance for Albanians, was prosecuted for causing a public danger, for which the sentence is one to five years, which means that the sentence imposed is below the legal minimum.

He remains under house arrest until the verdict becomes final.