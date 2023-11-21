In September 2023, the average monthly net wage per employee stood at 37,876 denars, marking a 16.4% increase from the previous year. This rise was primarily driven by boosted salaries in sectors like Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air Conditioning Supply (25.8%), Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security (24.8%), and Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management, and Remediation Activities (20.5%).

Compared to August, notable increases were seen in sectors such as Electricity, Gas, Steam, and Air Conditioning Supply (11.8%), Education (10.9%), and Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security (9.1%).