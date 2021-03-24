Serbia – one of the few countries where Macedonian citizens could travel without a coronavirus test (or at all) – announced it will begin requiring the test. Alternatively, travellers who have taken both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, will also be allowed in.

Like other countries in the region, Serbia is hit by a new wave of the illness. Unlike other countries, especially Macedonia, it is awash in vaccines from various manufacturers, to the point that Macedonian citizens, fed up with waiting for their own Government to find some vaccines, are beginning to travel to Serbia to take the vaccine.