VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with TV Sitel that the hybrid regime of SDSM and Zaev will build a clinical center which is four times more expensive than the one currently being built in Serbia.

VMRO-DPMNE reacted as it reacted regarding the construction of that famous clinical center, which I see now in these 8 billion euros is announced again with a sum of at least 500 million euros. This document I am holding in my hand is for the new Clinical Center that is already being built in Serbia and should be completed in September. It is identical to ours, with 1000 hospital beds and costs four times less – 125 million euros. Or four times less than the clinical center that the hybrid regime of SDSM and Zoran Zaev plans to build. Well, if this is not a robbery and a crime in announcement, then I do not know what we are talking about, Mickoski said.