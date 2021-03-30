Journalist Branko Geroski, who has proven sources in healthcare circles as well as in Serbia, alleges that in January or February Zaev’s Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce refused an offer that a vaccination point is set up on the Macedonian – Serbian border. Macedonia is currently experiencing a situation where at least 10,000 of its citizens went to Serbia to get vaccinated, as that country is awash with vaccines and Macedonia is only now about to begin some inoculation of its most at-risk population. Confronted with the long lines of Macedonian cars heading for Nish and Belgrade, some in the Serbian public raised the question why didn’t Serbia simply give some of its surplus vaccines to Macedonia, but according to Geroski, it did just that.

I want to raise a public question. Is it true that the Serbian Healthcare Minister offered his Macedonian colleague that a tent vaccination point is set up at the Tabanovce crossing? Is it also true that Filipce refused?, said Geroski, who is known for raising issues in the form of a question to avoid being sued.

Filipce meanwhile spent much of the day in a back-and-forth argument with President Stevo Pendarovski, after Pendarovski implicitly blamed him for his failure to procure any vaccines. Pendarovski said that the scenes of Macedonian citizens going to Serbia to look for vaccines is an embarrassment.

Filipce would not let it slide. By the evening, they exchanged several escalating comments. In his final word, Filipce accused Pendarovski of only looking for his ow interest.