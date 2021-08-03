Serbia sent four helicopters to extinguish fires in parts of the country, Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski informed on Facebook on Tuesday.

They sent us four helicopters to extinguish the fires, which will join our two helicopters. We’ll do the best we can to put out raging blazes across the country, Spasovski wrote calling Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin “our dear friend.”

Spasovski thanked Serbia, which, as he said, again proved to be a good neighbor, extending a hand when it is most difficult for us, as well as to Minister Vulin personally for today’s visit, support and assistance to the Republic of Macedonia, to our citizens – especially significant when a person in distress is not left alone. That is why our friends are with us, that is why we are with our citizens, wrote Spasovski.