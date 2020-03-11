In line with its decision to close its borders for foreign citizens coming from coronavirus affected countries, Serbia stopped a number of Macedonian citizens from travelling south. Some 20 cars with 50 passengers were turned back by Serbian police at the border with Croatia, and many of them are Macedonian citizens, the MIA news agency reports.

This has left members of the large Macedonian community in northern Italy stranded along the Balkans and scrambling to find a route that is still open. Serbia still allows its own citizens to enter, but demands they go into self-isolation.