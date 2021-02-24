Serbian Healthcare Minister Zlatibor Loncar will today deliver the remaining several thousand Pfizer vaccines of the total shipment of 8,000 vaccines that Serbia is donating to Macedonia.

Macedonian Minister Venko Filipce will meet Loncar at the Tabanovce border crossing to receive the aid shipment. So far these are the only vaccines Macedonia has in use and they are administered to doctors and nurses who are directly involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.