Two women from Macedonia tried to obtain false vaccine certificates in Vranje, in Serbia.

The women, aged 40 and 54, went to a vaccination center that is also open to foreign citizens, and got in the vaccination line. They were able to receive the certificate before being vaccinated, and then left the center.

Serbian police issued a search warrant for them, and the women were stopped at the border crossing with Macedonia. They were fined then 510 EUR each and now face charges for forgery of an official document.