The Macedonian Government announced that a delivery of Pfizer vaccines from Serbia will take place tomorrow. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet with Zoran Zaev to deliver the donation, which will be the first delivery of any coronavirus vaccines to Macedonia.

Serbia, which is awash in Chinese, Russian and Western produced vaccines, and has one of the highest rates of inoculations so far, promised Zaev a total of 8,000 vaccines.

Desperate for any shots, Zaev instructed his Healthcare Minister Filipce to sign a contract with China for 200,000 vaccines.