The Synod of the Serbian Orthodox Church completed its May meeting, and it affirmed its offer of a broad autonomy to the Macedonian Orthodox Church. This falls short of the requested full autocephaly or independence that Macedonia wants.

On the positive side, the Serbian church used the full name of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – this as Greek affiliated churches and the Ecumenical Patriarch are pushing for the name Ohrid Archbishopric to be used.

Serbian Patriarch Porfirij is in Skopje, and will have a joint service with Macedonian Archbishop Stefan tomorrow in the St. Clement of Ohrid cathedral. It’s not clear if or when will the Serbian church make its next move, as the Macedonian church clearly expects that the reconciliation process between them will end with its full independence.