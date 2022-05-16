The Serbian Orthodox Church today responded to the initiative of the Ecumenical Patriarchate with relation to the Macedonian Orthodox Church by welcoming its return to canonical unity with other Orthodox churches, but stopped short of granting MOC independence. Instead, the SOC offered “broadest possible autonomy” to the Macedonian church, but under its wing.

It’s not clear at the moment whether this is an interim step, if it means a break in negotiations or whether the Macedonian church is going to accept this outcome.