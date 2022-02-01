Five months after his arrest, Macedonian diplomat Mile Milenkovski was released from prison in the Serbian city of Vranje. He was detained on an Armenian warrant, after it was revealed that he participated in the extraction of Levon Sargsyan, brother of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

The major scandal revealed that several Macedonian diplomats were involved in the chartering of a private plane that helped Levon Sargyan flee Armenia, as he was about to face corruption charges.

Milenkovski lodged an appeal with the higher court in Nis, which eventually refused the extradition request.