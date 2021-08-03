Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vulin visited Tuesday Staro Nagoricane, a municipality in the northern part of the country, where a wildfire has been put under control and efforts are under way to prevent it from spreading.

Serbian Minister Vulin said that Serbia sent four helicopters to Macedonia, and if the situation worsens, he added, they are ready to intervene with their people and equipment wherever necessary.