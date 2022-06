Serbian Kurir.rs news portal reports about Saturday’s opposition protest in Skopje, which took place under the motto It’s Too Much. According to the news portal, thousands of Macedonians gathered downtown Skopje and that the opposition is demanding early parliamentary elections.

Kurir.rs published part of the speech of the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, pointing out that the protest was attended by about 80 thousand Macedonian citizens.