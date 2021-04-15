In January 2019, a military intelligence officer founded the company “Phoenix MS Ammunition” in Skopje, in partnership with a citizen of the Republic of Macedonia and a Romanian company of the same name that deals with the production of small caliber ammunition, writes Serbian “Krik”.

Gjorgjija Georgievski, former director of the Public Procurement Bureau in the Republic of Macedonia, and at the same time very close to the former Secretary General of the Government Dragi Raskovski, has been appointed director of the company.

Macedonia is also the site of one of the meetings between Vujisic and the indicted drug lord Predrag Koluvija, who is on trial for growing marijuana on the property of his company “Jovanjica” under the guise of producing organic vegetables and industrial hemp.

Koluvija called Vujisic by the nickname Buf (Owl), according to phone messages from the accused drug boss, which the prosecution came across during the investigation.

In 2017, VMRO-DPMNE accused Raskovski through the SDSM Government of being a notion of nepotism and that they had turned the country into a private company.

Rashkovski, through the SDS government, is handing over state functions to members of his immediate family, turning the state into a private firm of the Raskovski family. Raskovski appointed, Gjorgji Georgievski from Kocani, to whom Raskovski is a godfather, as director of the Public Procurement Bureau, which shows that nepotism in the SDS government is a way of working, and not an exception, accused VMRO-DPMNE.