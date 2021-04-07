VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski revealed today during the assassination attempt on a Serbian mobster in Ukraine carried out last year one of the hitmen was using a Macedonian passport issued by the Zev regime.

The man is a Serbian citizen called Stefan Djukic, who is the suspect in the attack on Serbian mobster Radoje Zvicer, target of an assassination attempt in Ukraine in May 2020. Zvicer is part of the so-called Kavachki gang, and Djukic is a hitman for the rival Serbian Shkaljarski gang. Djukic was using a passport issued under the name Gjergji Kace.

VMRO-DPMNE earlier revealed that another boss in the Shkaljarski gang, Jovan Vukotic, was given a Macedonian passport in 2017, just months into the Zaev regime. A Macedonian identity card was given in 2021 to Turkish mobster Sedat Peker, who was staying in Macedonia for a period of time, meeting with politicians close to the Zaev regime.