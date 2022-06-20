A delegation of the Serbian Orthodox Church headed by Serbian Patriarch Porfirij is set to arrive at the Monastery of the Nativity of Holy Mother of God – Kalista today, where a worship service will be held, informs the Eparchy of Debar and Kicevo.

Porfirij, will also visit the Church of St. Bogorodica – Perivlepta, the Gallery of Icons as well as other churches and cultural and historical monuments in Ohrid and the Monastery of St. Naum of Ohrid, reads the statement.