Following the reconciliation mass in Belgrade, Serbian Patriarch Porfirij is set to come to Skopje, for a service with Macedonian Archbishop Stefan in the St. Clement of Ohrid cathedral, scheduled for May 23rd and 24th.

Porfirij will be accompanied by bishops from the Serbian Orthodox Church. The Macedonian Orthodox Church called on the faithful to attend the service.

It is still unclear whether these return visits will eventually lead to full independence for the Macedonian church – which Serbia has blocked for decades.