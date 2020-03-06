Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he will be ready to close the border with Macedonia if the migrant situation gets out of hand. Vucic said that Serbia will not allow to be turned into a “parking lot” for migrants.

Our institutions will not allow the entry into Serbia of persons who we believe may endanger our security, Vucic said.

So far Greek police is able to hold off most of the thousands of migrants who are attempting to enter the country, after Turkish border guards were ordered to stand down. If the numbers of migrants in Greece grow, through a breach in the border, or through the sea route, Balkan countries are expected to scramble to close their borders, beginning with Macedonia and then cascading north to Serbia, Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia…