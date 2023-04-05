Serious landslide blocks the Skopje – Veles highway Macedonia 05.04.2023 / 8:15 A major landslide blocked the Skopje – Veles highway yesterday evening near the village of Sopot. Dozens of cars were blocked on the key highway and had to use a dirt road to leave the highway. Trucks remained stuck. Veleshighway Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 08.03.2023 New details in the corrupt highway oversight project Macedonia 03.03.2023 Mickoski reveals that the Government picked a scandalous company to conduct oversight on a huge infrastructure project Macedonia 02.03.2023 Businessman close to Artan Grubi bought a discounted hotel from a company that got a valuable highway contract Macedonia News Spam emails sent in the name of the chief of police As the Government ignores the “Croatian model” proposal, Prime Minister Plenkovic arrives to Skopje Members of the DUI faction deny reports that they are planning to switch to the BESA party Macedonian and Bulgarian historians made some progress in aligning their positions on the Archbishopric of Ohrid Arben Taravari suggests the creation of ethnic federal units in Macedonia, according to the Swiss model Sign on Bulgarian club “Vanco Mihajlov” in Bitola painted over with black paint Mickoski prepared to discuss the Croatian proposal at a meeting of party leaders No questions allowed during the ground breaking ceremony for the first of the Bechtel highways .
