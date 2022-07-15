The debate on the Report on the content of the Proposal for the negotiating framework for the accession negotiations of the Republic of Macedonia with the European Union, proposed by the Presidency of France with the EU Council on June 30, 2022, will continue tomorrow at 11 am.

According to the list of registered MPs, there are still three left who have the right to speak, after which the Parliament will have to decide on the Information on the French proposal.

The atmosphere in the Parliament’s hall was followed by name-calling and accusations between the two blocs. The opposition VMRO-DPMNE and Levica demanded the rejection of this proposal, which, according to them, leads to the direct assimilation of the Macedonian people, blackmail and multi-year obstruction of the European integration process by Bulgaria. In contrast to them, the ruling bloc reassured that the negotiating framework offers the inviolability of the Macedonian identity and language and the beginning of negotiations for full-fledged membership in the EU.