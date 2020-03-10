The number of coronavirus cases in Macedonia is up to seven, after the director of the Skopje-based University Clinic for Dermatology tested positive, as did three family members of the spouses from the Debar area who are already treated for the virus.

The Director of the Dermatology Clinic, Nina Caca Biljanovska, who returned from Italy a week ago, did not report to the health services, went to work for the past few days, and even held a lecture on a symposium during the weekend, which was attended by 103 people.

The clinic will be temporarily closed and disinfected, while its 64 employees, 11 patients, and 13 outpatients will be placed in home quarantine for the next two weeks. The director will be suspended for failing to report to the authorities that she has returned from Italy.