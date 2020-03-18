As part of the early screening process for the coronavirus that began in several municipalities, 30 tests were conducted with wider indication and an additional 8 that arrived through the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje this afternoon, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed Wednesday evening.

Of the 38 tested, 7 people tested positive for the coronavirus, 3 from Debar and 4 from Skopje.

A total of 11 new coronavirus cases have been registered today. Thus, the number of people infected with the virus in the country until 21h is 42. The condition of all patients is stable. Two of the patients have moderate pneumonia, Filipce said.

Currently, 22 more tests are pending, also conducted as part of the screening, and the results of these tests will be announced tomorrow.