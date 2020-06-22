OSCE/ODIHR observers started Monday their work and met with members of the State Election Commission, at which they were briefed on the course of the electoral process.

Upon the Government’s invitation, OSCE/ODIHR has sent a Special Election Assessment Mission (SEAM) for the July 15 early parliamentary elections.

The SEAM is made up of a team of seven experts, who will be based in Skopje and follow all aspects of the electoral process from there. The team includes a head of mission, deputy head of mission, political analyst, election analyst, voter registration analyst, legal analyst and media analyst.

ODIHR spokesperson Katya Andrusz told MIA last week that the mission will carefully assess how far the election is held in line with OSCE commitments and other international standards for democratic elections, as well as with national legislation.

We were forced to suspend our election observation mission to the early parliamentary elections in Macedonia due to the travel restrictions and health concerns that followed the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health of our colleagues is always a priority. The safety considerations as well as continuing restrictions on international travel and limitations on entry to the countries holding elections are creating challenges for all our election-related activities and particularly for the deployment of long- and short-term observers, who are sent directly by OSCE countries, noted Andrusz.

As always in the countries in which ODIHR observes, we will cooperate with the authorities throughout the election process, Andrusz added.