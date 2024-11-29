Police officers arrested at least 8 participants in the Albanian nationalist gatherings that took place across Macedonia yesterday, in some of which the Macedonian flag was torched, trampled, gunfire was recorded and fights broke out. Albanians celebrated their Independence Day across the region, and in a number of European cities, and many of the events in Macedonia were unruly.

One person who torched the Macedonian flag and was filmed while doing so – the recording caused outrage on social media – has been ordered into a month detention, pending trial. Prosecutors are asking for detention for several additional suspects.

The police reacted quickly and decisively to all criminal events. A number of cases were processed during the evening, and we will continue to do so during the coming days, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who was warning about attempts to stir up ethnic tensions in Macedonia for months, said that he will not allow tensions to escalate.