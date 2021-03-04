The city of Negotino is planning to call on the Government to declare a curfew, after the continued spike in coronavirus cases. the small city has 279 active cases, and near-by Kavadarci is badly hit by the on-going new wave of the illness.

According to Kanal 5 TV, similar plans are being discussed in Prilep too.

Macedonia remains with only a token number of vaccines as the Government utterly failed to reach agreement with manufacturers. At the same time, some of the restrictions that were in place over the New Year holidays have been lifted and the country is poorly prepared to respond to the current spike.