The basic public prosecutor’s office for prosecuting organized crime and corruption confirms for MKD.mk that a pre-investigation procedure is being conducted for alleged fraud with fictitious VAT collection made by companies with the help of the PRO. There are no details from there, because as the prosecution told the news portal, the procedure is secret. As MKD.mk learns, it is a chain of companies that issue fictitious invoices to each other, no one pays anything to anyone, except the state pays the VAT. For such an operation to be successful, it is necessary at least one person from the PRO to turn a blind eye from time to time.

This practically means that an informal procedure for gathering evidence has been opened, at a stage when the crime or its perpetrator has not yet been fully discovered, and is carried out by the police ex officio or at the request of the public prosecutor.