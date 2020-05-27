The Ministry of Interior is launching several investigations involving office holders, the Minister of Interior, Nake Culev confirmed exclusively for TV21 on Wednesday.

We have already launched serious investigations in the field of organized crime and corruption. Soon we will hold press conferences through which we will inform the public, we did not do that before because of the coronavirus situation, Nake Culev said on TV 21’s “10 minutes” show.

He added that although the Ministry was very involved in the fight against the coronavirus, it also worked on non-selective serious fight against organized crime and corruption, as well as serious abuses of the system.