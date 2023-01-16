According to the school year calendar, 180 instructional days should be met by the end of the second semester, Minister of Education and Science Jeton Shaqiri told reporters on Monday when asked whether it is true that due to the extended winter break, the last day of school would be June 14 instead of June 9.

At a government meeting last week, it was decided that instead of the 18th, the second semester of the 2022/2023 school year would begin on January 23, and Shaqiri explained today that the reason for the delayed start is better functioning of the teaching process.