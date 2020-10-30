Import of used cars has dropped by 42 percent over the first nine months of 2020. The Customs office said that only 11,000 cars were imported in this period, compared to 26,000 in 2019.

As for new cars, the number of imports dropped from 6,300 to 3,800.

Besides the coronavirus crisis, a big reason for the drop in imports of new cars is the environmental tax introduced in the form of higher customs costs for vehicles with lower environmental standards. The Customs office said that due to the tax hike, the receipts were actually 50 percent higher, despite the sharp drop in the number of imported vehicles.