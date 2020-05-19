SEC Vice President Ditmire Shehu said on TV21’s “Click Plus” show that the SEC could not prepare legitimate elections in 20 days.

According to her, no date has yet been established for the elections, which could be acceptable to them as the State Election Commission, but stressed that legitimate elections could not be organized in 20 days.

Earlier, President Oliver Derkovski said the SEC needed about 50 days for the whole process to be legitimate and conducted normally.