Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that a shipment of coronavirus testing kits has arrived to Macedonia today. Until now, the Ministry was planning to test any suspicious cases by sending the bloodwork to Nis in Serbia.
Filipce added that there are 40.000 biohazard suits and masks available in case of a broader epidemic.
Our supplies are sufficient for the time being. We are coordinating will all institutions to move into action in case of even one patient, Filipce said.
Comments are closed for this post.